Bentley launches recruitment drive to speed up full electrification plan

A recruitment drive expected to create 200 new roles is being set out by Bentley as the OEM looks to accelerate its Beyond100 strategy. Working across a range of disciplines, Bentley aims to achieve its Five-in-Five plan, which will see five new electric models launched by 2030.

With available positions in a multitude of departments, around 50% of new jobs will be created within electrical competency areas as Bentley targets the full electrification of its vehicle line-up within the next seven years.

Despite the majority of roles being based at Bentley’s Crewe headquarters in the UK, the OEM has introduced a hybrid working scheme. Following a multi-million-pound investment, Bentley has built new engineering offices, added collaboration zones and moved to hot desks to save space and to encourage impromptu discussions for greater teamwork.

“Bentley is in the middle of the most significant transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history,” commented Dr Matthias Rabe, member of the board for research and development, Bentley. “Extraordinary products have always been at the heart of our business, however tomorrow’s engineers face the most exciting challenges in a generation as we become an exclusively electric car business. We are looking for true innovators, who can create the new future of automotive, support our product ambitions and shape our Beyond100 vision as we aim for leadership within sustainable luxury mobility.”

In addition to electrical engineers, Bentley is looking to also recruit for vacancies across the company, from engineering project managers to buyers.