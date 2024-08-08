BorgWarner to supply high-voltage eFan system for North American BEVs

Automotive and e-mobility supplier BorgWarner has secured a contract to supply its high-voltage eFan system for a major OEM’s series of heavy- and medium-duty battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America.

The eFan system includes a fan, an e-motor and an integrated high-voltage inverter, capable of delivering up to 10kW of power and 40Nm of torque. The system is built to handle a range of operating temperatures, from -40°C to 80°C. The system’s components are also liquid-cooled.

In addition to its power capabilities, BorgWarner says the eFan system is engineered for optimal noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance, utilizing a fan geometry designed for full performance at speeds below 3,000rpm.

Dr Volker Weng, vice president of BorgWarner, and president and GM of turbos and thermal technologies, said, “Our sophisticated and efficient eFan system has the scalability to meet specific customer requirements, with a wide voltage range and liquid-cooling for long-term reliability. I’m proud of our team for growing our relationship with this global OEM by winning this business and providing yet another solution that enables a more sustainable future.”

With production set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, BorgWarner’s eFan technology supports a voltage range of 550V to 850V. Solutions for different heavy-duty commercial vehicle applications are also considered, including BEVs and fuel-cell electric vehicles, with high-power segment applications capable of up to 40kW and 160Nm.