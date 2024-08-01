BorgWarner supplies Buick with components for new hybrid transmission van.

Automotive and e-mobility supplier BorgWarner has started supplying its wet clutch and hydraulic control module for Buick’s new GL8 PHEV van.

The wet clutch designed for Buick’s 2-speed hybrid transmission is engineered to improve system efficiency by minimizing drag torque. It features a compact axial and radial design, incorporating BorgWarner’s advanced friction technology for enhanced reliability. The hydraulic control module aims to provide a wide pressure adjustment range, high control precision, low leakage and high efficiency. The company says the compact and lightweight design aids clutch pressure control and cooling for the clutch and the electric motor, integrating a tandem e-pump and temperature sensor.

The companies aim to improve plug-in hybrid efficiency and performance. Isabelle McKenzie, VP of BorgWarner and president and general manager of drivetrain and morse systems, explained, “The Chinese market for new-energy vehicles is rapidly evolving, demanding various innovative technologies.

“We’re delighted to contribute the wet clutch and hydraulic control module for the 2-speed hybrid transmission of Buick’s GL8 to enhance its performance. This collaboration with Buick not only showcases BorgWarner’s technical prowess but also underscores our capability for local R&D in China.”

Buick is a division of the American automobile manufacturer General Motors. This is the first production of large and medium-size plug-in hybrid transmissions in China, specifically for the Chinese market.