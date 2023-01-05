Wolfspeed seals deal to supply Mercedes Benz with SiC devices

Semiconductor specialist Wolfspeed is to supply its silicon carbide (SiC) devices to Mercedes Benz for use in the manufacturer’s EV traction inverters. “Coming from a long-term technical collaboration history between our companies, we have now chosen Wolfspeed as one of our key partners for future silicon carbide devices, thus securing preferred long-term supply, technology and quality of this decisive semiconductor component for our electrification offensive,” said Dr Gunnar Güthenke, head of procurement and supplier quality for Mercedes-Benz.

The SiC power devices for Mercedes-Benz will be produced at Wolfspeed’s facilities in Durham, North Carolina and its new Mohawk Valley 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility in Marcy, New York. The Mohawk Valley site is the world’s largest SiC fabrication facility and is dramatically expanding Wolfspeed’s production capacity. Earlier this year Wolfspeed also announced it was beginning construction on a new facility in North Carolina, which will expand its SiC production capacity by more than 10x.

“We are pleased to be supporting Mercedes-Benz, an organization with a long, successful history of providing world-class performance and luxury vehicles, as they introduce next-generation EVs to the market with highly efficient power systems,” said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed. “We are continuing to invest in our manufacturing capacity to support a steepening demand curve for silicon carbide devices that will not only improve EV performance and drive greater consumer adoption but also support the sustainability efforts of global automotive leaders like Mercedes-Benz.”