Jeep brings back 8-speed automatic for 2025 Wrangler V6

Jeep is bringing back its TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission for the 2025 Wrangler four-door equipped with the 3.6-liter V6 engine. The US auto maker says it is reintroducing the gearbox due to popular demand.

“In response to enthusiastic requests, we’re reintroducing the 8-speed automatic transmission for V6 Wrangler models, underscoring our commitment to freedom of choice, performance and versatility for every adventure,” said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

Jeep Wrangler 20205 models come standard with the Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering 285hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission (excluding Sahara). The TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is available as a US$4,500 option, engineered for “smooth operation and maximum efficiency” the auto maker says, and pairs with with Wrangler’s advanced 4×4 systems: Command-Trac, Rock-Trac and Selec-Trac.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler offers additional powertrains such as the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (270hp and 295 lb-ft), paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, plus the returning Wrangler 392, the fastest and most powerful Wrangler, with a 6.4-liter V8 engine developing a strong 470 hp and 470 lb-ft.

Additionally, the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors, an 8-speed automatic transmission and a high-voltage battery pack, to deliver 49mpg, 21 miles of all-electric range.