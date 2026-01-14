Honda expands 2026 line-up with 15 on-road models featuring the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch

Honda has announced 15 on-road motorcycle models for 2026, highlighted by the expansion of the company’s E-Clutch technology to the popular CB750 Hornet naked bike. With this move, Honda offers a total of four E-Clutch-equipped motorcycles, including the CB650R, CBR650R and the recently announced Rebel 300 E-Clutch cruiser.

This latest model announcement encompasses a full range of categories, from adventure and sport to touring and standard. “Honda‘s E-Clutch system represents a major step forward in motorcycle technology, offering riders the freedom to enjoy seamless shifting without sacrificing engagement or performance,” said Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. “Expanding this technology to the CB750 Hornet for 2026, and offering an extensive line-up of fun, practical, value-conscious on-road models, reflects our ongoing goal of making the joy of motorcycling more approachable, intuitive and enjoyable for riders of all experience levels.”

