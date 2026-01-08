International’s S13 Integrated Powertrain achieves EPA 2027 compliance

International Motors has announced that its 2027 S13 Integrated Powertrain meets the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) emissions requirements for 2027 model year trucks. Developed from a clean sheet design back in 2017, the 2027 S13 Integrated Powertrain was designed to meet regulatory requirements while continuing to deliver simplicity, performance and reliability.

The 2027 S13 retains over 90% of its hardware from the current platform, supporting continuity in service tools, parts availability and technician training.

“We’ve been preparing for EPA 2027 for years. Our customers won’t face surprises, only the same proven powertrain,” said Dan Kayser, executive vice president, commercial operations, International. “Our customers get a reliable solution without unnecessary complexity.”

According to the company, customers can expect fuel economy, driving performance and powertrain weight comparable to the current S13 Integrated Powertrain.

The powertrain has a compact, efficient design that meets nitrogen-oxide (NOx) regulations. Fleets across North America have logged more than 700 million miles with the powertrain – demonstrating fuel efficiency, service solutions, reliability and drivability.

The 2027 S13 Integrated Powertrain builds on a proven foundation while introducing targeted updates. The S13 engine retains its core design, including a fixed-geometry turbocharger, dual overhead cam layout, 23:1 compression ratio and established aftertreatment system, maintaining existing packaging and service intervals.

New additions for 2027 include variable valve timing to support variable valve braking, a closed crankcase breather and an oil centrifuge. The T14 transmission continues as a compact 14-speed unit with a planetary gearset, integrated PTO options and advanced lubrication, while gaining a 24V transmission control module with predictive shifting based on GPS and topography data. A standardized 24V electrical architecture has also been introduced across the powertrain to reduce complexity and improve cold-start performance and durability, while the cab and chassis systems remain 12V.

