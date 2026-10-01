Mercedes-Benz and ProLogium sign Gen4 battery testing agreement

Mercedes-Benz and ProLogium have entered a joint testing agreement that will give the auto maker priority access to ProLogium‘s latest Gen4 battery cells, and which builds on a near-decade-long partnership between the companies focused on developing next-generation battery technologies for mobility.

Under the agreement, ProLogium’s Gen4 battery technology will undergo electrical, thermal and safety testing at Mercedes-Benz facilities and specialist external testing institutes. The results will be used to assess the technology’s suitability for potential integration into future vehicles.

ProLogium’s Gen4 battery platform is designed around five core attributes: safety, performance, energy density, scalable manufacturing and cost competitiveness. Its safety architecture combines a non-flammable inorganic electrolyte, ceramic separator technology and ProLogium’s proprietary active safety mechanism. The platform is also designed to support fast charging, high power output and performance at low temperatures.

Vincent Yang, founder and CEO of ProLogium, said, “Over nearly a decade, our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz has evolved from early cell development and validation to testing our latest Gen4 technology for future vehicle applications. For next-generation batteries, true value comes from turning years of innovation into scalable manufacturing and commercially viable products. With Mercedes-Benz’s early investment and support for our European expansion, together with the strong support of the French government and the European Union, we are advancing toward large-scale production in Europe and building a manufacturing footprint to serve global markets.”

“At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to shaping the future of electric mobility through technological leadership and innovation. Our long-standing partnership with ProLogium is a strong example of how we bring the best expertise together to advance next-generation battery technologies,” said added Jörg Burzer, member of the board of management, Mercedes‑Benz Group, chief technology officer, development and procurement. “By combining ProLogium’s pioneering solid-state battery approach with Mercedes-Benz’s deep battery development, testing and integration capabilities, we are taking the next step in exploring advanced battery technologies for future electric vehicles.”

Since 2016, the partnership between the two companies has progressed from early hybrid solid-state Gen3 development and joint testing to potential future vehicle platform planning. Mercedes-Benz has also become a long-term global automotive partner and strategic investor in ProLogium, extending the relationship beyond product validation.

The collaboration has included validation of multiple lithium-ceramic battery formats, including pouch cells and ProLogium’s next-generation prismatic cells, as well as its Bi-Polar technology.

ProLogium’s Taoke Gigafactory in Taiwan has completed GWh-scale manufacturing validation and supports C-sample production, Demo Car programs and future commercial production.

ProLogium’s planned Dunkirk Gigafactory, with a future capacity of up to 44GWh, is expected to establish localized European manufacturing and supply-chain capacity, replicating the proven production model developed in Taiwan. Once the first phase of this factory is completed, ProLogium will be able to provide commercial cells to European customers at a scale large enough to support electric vehicle platforms on the continent.

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