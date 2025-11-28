Melectric Systems develops new driveshaft torque sensor for real-world use

The new driveshaft torque sensor from Melectric Systems is said to bridge the requirements of laboratory-grade instrumentation and the realities of vehicle testing. Built to handle the growing complexity of today’s driveline architectures, the ME-DST does so by bringing together the accuracy of high-bandwidth lab measurements with the durability needed in real-world vehicle testing.

At the core of the system is a modular rotor unit that mounts directly onto the driveshaft. Depending on the application requirements, the sensor can transmit measurement data either through a 2.4GHz radio telemetry link or via an inductive near-field interface. The radio variant provides a proprietary, interference-resistant wireless signal through FCC correlations with sampling rates of up to 10kHz and a transmission range of up to 10m, making it ideal for on-road applications. For long-duration or high-dynamics applications – especially on engine, e-motor or driveline test benches – the inductive version supplies continuous power across a typical rotor-stator distance of around 10mm. This enables uninterrupted data acquisition even under demanding thermal and mechanical boundary conditions.

The ME-DST’s electronics work across extended temperature ranges and are housed in sealed enclosures rated up to IP65/67. The rotor module can be customized for different shaft diameters and shapes, making it possible to fit the system into tight or unconventional spaces. Inside, the measurement electronics process strain-gauge signals with high stability, ensuring accurate torque readings even during rapid load changes or dynamic torsional oscillations.

To facilitate seamless integration into existing measurement infrastructures, the ME-DST receiver has analog and digital output interfaces. The analog output can be configured to deliver common current ranges such as 4-20mA, enabling direct connection to conventional data acquisition systems without the need for external converters. For more advanced applications, the system provides a fully configurable CAN interface in which message identifier, bitrate and transmission frequency can be adjusted to match the vehicle or test bench architecture. The torque value is transmitted as a high-resolution, processed signal, ensuring compatibility with modern control systems and data loggers.

A central component of the ME-DST’s user experience is its integrated web-based configuration interface. Once powered, the receiver creates a dedicated wi-fi network through which engineers can connect using any browser-enabled device. The interface provides a clear dashboard with live torque data, system health indicators, temperature information and, when applicable, inductive power levels. In the Live Data view, measurement curves can be monitored in real time with an auto-scrolling chart that supports pausing and data clearing for quick analysis during setup. The configuration menu facilitates rapid adjustment of output parameters, sampling rates and communication settings, while a simple tare function enables immediate zeroing of the sensor after installation. This modern UX-oriented design significantly reduces setup times and eliminates the need for proprietary software tools.

According to Melectric Systems, the ME-DST is suitable for a range of applications. In electric powertrain development, it enables precise mapping of motor torque, load cycles and efficiency under real operating conditions. In hybrid powertrains, detailed measurements during transient load changes, clutch engagements and regenerative braking events are beneficial. The system is also well suited to transmission testing, where its stable high-speed sampling can be used to analyze torsional vibrations, gear efficiency and lubrication performance. In motorsport and high-performance vehicles, the ME-DST’s low mass, compact size and robust telemetry make it ideal for real-time driveline analysis. For durability and endurance testing, the inductive version provides continuous operation without maintenance interruptions.

In related news, Ansible Motion and IAAPS partner on complete vehicle-in-the-loop test environment