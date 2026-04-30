Kistler releases new water-cooled adapter for miniature absolute pressure sensor

A new water-cooled adapter is available for use with Kistler’s 4017A miniature absolute pressure sensor in engine development and other high-temperature applications. It can be purchased separately or as a pre-assembled set with the sensor. The adapter helps keep the sensor within its operating temperature range, enabling accurate measurements in high-heat environments while maintaining a compact installation size.

Piezoresistive absolute pressure sensors are suitable for recording static and dynamic pressures. They have long been used in the automotive industry for engine and powertrain development, where high accuracy is required. To enable this degree of precision at elevated temperatures, the sensor needs additional cooling.

The 4017A…W set from Kistler includes the water-cooled 7547A adapter and the 4017A pressure sensor with an M8x0.75 threaded connection. The 4017A is around 25% smaller than the 4049B water-cooled sensor, making it easier to use in space-constrained engine applications. The adapter’s low mass and optimized cooling channels improve cooling efficiency, helping to extend sensor life and reliability. A welded heat shield keeps the sensor within its operating temperature range in hot environments, and the lower weight reduces sensitivity to engine vibration.

The modular design of the 4017A…W set allows the sensor and adapter to be easily replaced. For cleaning, the 4017A can be disconnected from the adapter and reattached as needed. Its oil-filled, media-separated measuring cell provides high compatibility with gaseous media, along with strong measurement accuracy and stability (≤1% FSO), supported by digital temperature compensation.

Kistler’s PiezoSmart technology enables automatic recognition of the miniature absolute pressure sensor by DS-compatible amplifiers, reducing the risk of incorrect setup and configuration. The system also uses model-based digital temperature compensation to adjust the output signal in real time according to sensor temperature, improving accuracy and response. In addition, it allows for continuous monitoring of sensor temperature.

In related news, Evonik opens lab to develop EV motor materials for Asia-Pacific market