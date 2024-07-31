Helix expands electric powertrain operations following private equity acquisition

Helix, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of high-performance electric motors, high-voltage inverters and integrated electric drive units, has sold a majority stake to MiddleGround Capital, a US private equity firm specializing in B2B industrial businesses.

This acquisition will enable Helix to invest in product development, increase production and expand into new markets, including North America.

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, Helix’s technology has been applied in top-level motorsport, hypercars, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, high-performance motorcycles and watercraft.

Darren Cairns, Helix director and CEO, commented, “With MiddleGround’s operational expertise and guidance, we are confident in our ability to grow and reach a wider range of clients at a greater scale.”

MiddleGround Capital has experience in the high-performance motorsport sector, with investments in companies like Xtrac, New Eagle and Race Winning Brands. John Stewart, MiddleGround’s founding partner, added: “Helix is well positioned to scale its product offerings and expand its market, capitalizing on the shift toward electric vehicles. We are eager to support their talented team in reaching their next stage of growth.”

The investment in Helix represents the fourth transaction completed by MiddleGround’s European team since the establishment of its Amsterdam office in January 2023. MiddleGround says it aims to enhance Helix’s commercial strategy, build production capacity, implement procurement best practices, invest in new product development and expand into new markets.