Mercedes‑AMG presents all-electric GT 4‑Door Coupe

The all-electric Mercedes-AMG 4‑Door Coupe is based on the high-performance AMG.EA architecture and features a new drive concept comprising axial flux motors developed by the British electric-motor specialist Yasa and a high-performance battery that shifts “the benchmark in the high-performance segment”, the auto maker said.

Mercedes‑AMG demonstrated the capability of this drivetrain technology last year with the record drive of the Concept AMG GT XX in Nardò, Italy, where the technology demonstrator sprinted over 40,000km in seven days and 13 hours, breaking a total of 25 long-distance records in the process. (Read more on the concept in the April 2026 issue of APTI).

Mercedes-AMG is offering two powertrains: the Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe and the Mercedes‑AMG GT 55 4-Door Coupe.

“From my time at AMG, I know how high the bar is set in Affalterbach. With this first model on the new AMG.EA architecture, we don’t just meet it, we move it,” said Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management, Mercedes‑Benz Group.

Three key aspects contribute significantly the performance capability: new battery cells, an innovative direct cooling system for each individual cell and a comparatively high voltage.

Electric power

The sports car uses three electric motors, two on the rear axle and one at the front, that deliver a system output of up to 860kW (1,169hp). These are complemented by a high-performance battery concept. Together, these achieve a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.1 seconds, with the vehicle requiring only 6.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 200 km/h. It’s top speed is 300 km/h (with optional Driver’s Package).

Thanks to a charging capacity of 600kW, over 460km of range can be recharged in just 10 minutes. A typical charging cycle from 10% to 80 % state of charge (SoC) takes 11 minutes.

In an axial flux motor, the electromagnetic flux runs parallel to the motor’s axis of rotation, unlike conventional electric motors where it runs perpendicular. The design uses a stator positioned between two rotor discs in an H-configuration to improve magnetic efficiency.

The electric motors are integrated into High-Performance Electric Drive Units (HP.EDUs) on each axle. At the rear, two axial flux motors are combined with a compact single-stage planetary gearbox within a shared housing. The system includes oil cooling, an integrated pump control unit and water-cooled silicon-carbide (SiC) inverters, designed to support high-voltage and high-performance operation. The axial flux motors can exceed 13,000rpm.

The front HP.EDU includes an axial flux motor, transmission, silicon-carbide (SiC) inverter and pump control unit. The motor can exceed 15,000rpm and operates as a front-axle booster motor, engaging when additional power or traction is needed.

“This vehicle underscores the broad performance spectrum of our comprehensive development strategy and the consistent transfer of the Concept AMG GT XX technology program into series production,” said Jörg Burzer, member of the board of management and chief technology officer, development and procurement, at Mercedes-Benz Group.

Newl battery cell for high performance

At the heart of this innovation is a cylindrical, tall and slim battery cell. This format provides advantages for cooling. The small diameter minimizes the distance from the cell core to the surface, enabling rapid and efficient dissipation of heat generated under load, ensuring each round cell is maintained within its optimal temperature range. Laser-welded aluminium cell housing is also a new development, offering outstanding electrical and thermal conductivity.

A full-tab cell design reduces internal resistance by connecting the cell windings across the full surface of the poles, supporting higher charging and discharging performance while maintaining reliability under demanding conditions.

The cell chemistry is based on NCMA (nickel/cobalt/manganese/aluminum) in the cathode and a silicon-containing anode.

Overall, the combination of the tall and slim format, aluminum housing, full-tab technology and NCMA chemistry provides the foundation for maximum performance.

Intelligent direct cooling for the battery cells

The new battery concept uses directly cooled cylindrical cells with a special cell chemistry that ensures uniform temperature distribution and high-performance stability under continuous load. In total, 2,660 cells are used in the Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé. The individual cylindrical cells are grouped into 18 laser-welded plastic modules.

The high-voltage battery is integrated centrally into the structure of the e-skateboard. Its protective housing (safety box) encloses the cell modules, all switching components and the battery management system (BMS), also an exclusive AMG in-house development.

Under the transmission tunnel lies a highly advanced cooling system whose core is an innovative cooling module. This module serves as the central interface to the vehicle’s cooling system and integrates key components such as the coolant pump module (KMP), the oil-water heat exchanger (ÖWWT) and the necessary connectors for direct oil cooling.

The temperature of the BMS is actively regulated via a special cooling plate, enabling higher currents. For the first time, virtual sensors have also been used: the BMS determines temperatures – such as within a cell – not via physical components but through mathematical models based on the current charging power.

“The first all-electric AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé takes the AMG DNA to a whole new level,” said Bastian Baudy, chief design officer, Mercedes-Benz Group. “A vehicle that embodies high-tech and innovation, brings performance to life and will set new standards with its radical design approach.”

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