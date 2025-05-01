Hyundai unveils upgraded Xcient hydrogen fuel cell truck.

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the upgraded Xcient fuel cell class-8 heavy-duty truck, which features advanced hydrogen technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tailored for the North American market.

Ken Ramirez, executive vice president and head of global commercial vehicle and hydrogen business at Hyundai Motor Company, said, “At Hyundai Motor, we are redefining the future of clean logistics with innovative solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency and sustainability.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features and forging strategic partnerships to enhance operations and infrastructure, we are empowering our fleet partners to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and lead the transition to a smarter and more sustainable future.”

The latest Xcient, which was launched at theAdvanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, features an upgraded hydrogen fuel cell system and has undergone rigorous testing across diverse climates and use cases in North America since 2021. This testing, combined with continuous collaboration with fleet operators, was carried out to ensure the vehicle meets various customer driving needs, including port transportation and medium-distance logistics. Hyundai says the Xcient is “world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck’ and that it has been designed to advance zero-tailpipe emission commercial transportation.

The Hyundai Xcient fuel cell

The Hyundai Xcient truck is powered by a 180kW hydrogen fuel cell system and is equipped with two 90kW stacks, ensuring reliable energy generation, as well as a 72kWh battery pack. The fuel cell features a 350kW e-motor, providing a maximum torque of 2,237Nm, and delivers a driving range of a maximum 450 milees under optimal conditions. It contains 10 hydrogen tanks, with a total combined capacity of approximately 68kg.

The Xcient truck includes a Class-8 tractor variant, tailored for North America, and has a gross combination weight of up to 82,000 lb, making it suitable for heavy-duty applications.

The new model is also equipped with a comprehensive ADAS suite designed to improve safety and minimize driver fatigue. These enhancements include forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA), lane departure warning (LDW), smart cruise control (SCC), blind-spot collision warning (BCW), blind-spot collision warning-near (BCW-NEAR), and forward collision warning-near (FCW-NEAR).

Partnerships and initiatives implemented in North America

Hyundai highlighted at the show several of its hydrogen-powered logistics and clean transportation achievements, carried out in partnership with several North American organizations, and announced a number of new initiatives.

Through the NorCAL ZERO Project, 30 Xcient fuel cell trucks at the Ports of Oakland and Richmond are in operation in what Hyundai says is the largest single commercial deployment of hydrogen trucks in North America. These trucks are carrying out zero-tailpipe emission freight transportation, including container hauling. Hyundai says they have achieved nearly 450,000 miles of seamless operation since September 2023.

Hyundai Motor has also partnered with GLOVIS America for the HTWO Logistics initiative, which focuses on decarbonizing logistics around Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) by producing and consuming hydrogen on-site. A total of 21 Xcient fuel cell trucks are responsible for nearly half of the plant’s inbound and outbound delivery logistics. Since the launch of operations in October 2024, the partners have outlined a plan to replicate this successful hydrogen-powered business operation globally.

At the California event, Hyundai Motor introduced the expansion of the Group’s HTWO hydrogen business brand into an open platform, bringing together partners, investors and industries across the entire value chain. It also announced plans to launch the HTWO Energy Savannah, which it states is the industry’s first Class-8 heavy-duty truck hydrogen refueling and electric recharging station, in collaboration with HydroFleet and Capital Development Partners, assisting development near HMGMA in Savannah, Georgia. The station is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2025.

In related news, Hyundai Motor Group recently announced the opening of the Hyundai Center of Excellence (Hyundai CoE) for future mobility technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Click here to read the full story.