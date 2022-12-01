Praga targets road and track market with Bohema

Sports prototype manufacturer Praga has launched the Bohema, the company’s first road car, albeit one with a heavy track bias. Clocking in at sub-1,000kg, the mid-engined two-seater has been built to be capable of GT3 race car lap times.

According to the company, Praga ambassador Romain Grosjean challenged it to deliver an uncompromised two-person road/track performance car. “I was astonished by the Bohema’s amazing performance on track, its accessibility on road, and the ease of transition between the two,” said Grosjean at the launch.

“Praga has truly delivered on my challenge! On the road, you get a smooth ride, the car eliminates the bumps, you can chat with the passenger, and everything is calm and OK. Then simply switch focus and you are on the track. The same clothes, the same car, but the feeling changes and you are pushing the limit and collecting amazing lap times again and again, discovering unbelievable possibilities in the Bohema. And we still have a few months to fine-tune the on-road compliance and on-track lap times!”

Designed and styled in-house by Praga, the Bohema’s track intent is clear. The chassis makes use of a carbon monocoque – manufactured in the Czech Republic and Slovakia – which is clad in carbon panels. The aero package is stated to be capable of producing 900kg of downforce at 250kph.

The Bohema draws its power from a Nissan PL38DETT, 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine from the GT-R, chosen for its reliability and responsiveness to tuning. Nissan supplies brand-new engines to Praga, which works with UK-based Litchfield Engineering to bring them up to spec. Litchfield strips the new engines and converts them to dry sump lubrication, as well as undertaking a number of other modifications including the addition of revised specification turbochargers. Praga is targeting the Bohema production car to deliver up to 700bhp at 6,800rpm and 725Nm of torque from 3,000-6,000rpm.

The engine is mated to a Hewland sequential gearbox through a robotized clutch allowing for semi-automatic drive mode. The gearbox is equipped with road-optimized, helical cut gears.

The cars will be assembled by Czech outfit Kresta Racing, and will retail in the region of US$1.3m, with just 89 cars set to be constructed.