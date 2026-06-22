Honda Super-N compact EV delivers 70kW in boost mode and 199-mile “city range”

Honda has announced further details and pricing info for its new Super-N compact EV, which has opened for orders in the UK. The small electric car, which has been fine-tuned on British roads, has been designed to offer responsive handling, compact practicality and an accessible entry into electric driving that embodies Honda’s ‘joy of driving’ philosophy, the auto maker said.

Engineered on the lightweight platform of the hugely popular N Series Kei car range sold in Japan, the Super-N takes its inspiration from the legendary 1980’s City Turbo II.

The Super-N features a Boost mode that temporarily increases the output of its electric motor from 47kW to 70kW, reducing the 0-62mph acceleration time from 14.5 seconds to 10.0 seconds. Honda says the lightweight design is intended to improve agility and responsiveness, with the aim of providing an engaging driving experience in both urban and open-road environments.

Powered by a thin and lightweight 29.6kW lithium-ion battery, the Super-N weighs just 1,097kg and delivers a combined range of 128 miles (WLTP). However, in urban driving environments, where the compact and nimble Super-N is likely to spend much of its time, the battery provides a city range of 199 miles (WLTP). It can be recharged to 80% using a 50kW DC supply in just 30 minutes.

Michael Doyle, head of automobile UK at Honda Europe, said, “Priced at just £18,995 (US$25127), the Super-N delivers Honda’s ‘Joy of Driving’ philosophy to more customers than ever before. Not only is this one of the most affordable small EVs available, it’s also one of the most fun.

“It’s been designed to embody the Japanese philosophies of Yukai and Tsukai, which translate as delight and exhilaration respectively, and as a result it delivers a sense of excitement the moment you see it. Ultimately, it’s a car that’s been developed by a group of passionate engineers that believe in Honda’s abilities to turn dreams into reality.”

Based on Honda’s ‘Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum’ design philosophy, the Super-N is designed to maximize interior space while minimizing its exterior footprint. It is 3,599mm long and 1,573mm wide and offers seating for four adults and interior space comparable with some larger vehicles, Honda said.

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