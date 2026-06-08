Gazoo Racing unveils GRMN Corolla

“If it’s going to bear the GRMN name, it needs to be a car that can duly handle the Nürburgring,” said Toyota Motor Corporation chairman and master driver Akio Toyoda of the inspiration that informed the new Toyota Gazoo Racing GRMN Corolla.

The development of the higher-performance version of the GR Corolla drew on Gazoo Racing’s motorsport experience, specifically its participation in the Super Taikyu Series, and input from Morizo himself, as well as extensive testing at the iconic German racetrack.

The GRMN Corolla was put through its paces in Japan’s Super Taikyu Series and validated using advanced driving simulators, with the Nürburgring playing a central role in the vehicle’s development. According to the engineering team, the circuit’s unique combination of surface changes and road inputs exposed challenges not encountered on conventional test tracks. These conditions were used to refine the vehicle’s handling and responsiveness.

GR has applied the insights gained from GRMN Corolla development to the evolution of the base GR Corolla. For the 2026 GR Corolla, announced in September 2025 and launched in November of that year, the application of structural adhesive was extended by 13.9m to 32.7m to reinforce the body structure, and an added cool-air duct now reduces the rise in intake air temperature during high-load driving. Both were the result of applying lessons learned at the Nürburgring, Toyota said.

Internal combustion engine evolution via the hydrogen engine-powered Corolla

Through its participation in the Super Taikyu Series with a hydrogen-powered GR Corolla, GR has used endurance racing to support the development of hydrogen combustion technology. The high-load racing environment has also provided insights into the performance and durability of core internal combustion engine components.

Drawing on lessons from the Super Taikyu Series, Toyota increased the GRMN Corolla’s maximum engine torque to 415Nm, up 15Nm from the base model. Development focused on improving torque delivery in the 3,600rpm-4,800rpm range commonly used during circuit driving. To help maintain consistent performance during sustained high-load operation, the GRMN Corolla was been equipped with an intercooler spray system in addition to the cool-air duct introduced on the 2026 GR Corolla.

Aerodynamic performance

In Super Taikyu Series and similar races, and at the Nürburgring, cars constantly travel at high speeds and experience high g-forces. Maximizing vehicle performance under these conditions requires all four wheels to maintain firm contact with the road.

The GRMN Corolla features aerodynamic performance parts for enhanced road holding. Its hood duct, fender ducts, front side spoilers and rear wing incorporate know-how gained from racing and tested on the hydrogen engine-powered GR Corolla that competes in the Super Taikyu Series.

Fine-tuning of the aerodynamics came at the Nürburgring. This included adjusting the rear wing angle, which features a five-step adjustment mechanism, in 1° increments during driving tests with professional drivers to verify effectiveness and determine the optimal specification.

Suspension fine-tuned

The GRMN Corolla’s suspension employs exclusive front and rear monotube shock absorbers with rebound springs for improved inner-wheel traction during cornering and for enhanced high-speed cornering performance.

The Nürburgring road surface has areas that induce significant vertical suspension travel beyond that found on typical circuits. To ensure high stability for confident driving, extensive Nürburgring tests were run to facilitate optimization of bump-stop characteristics. The exclusive shock absorbers were developed by adjusting their stroke down to a millimeter at the front and rear for optimal balance.

The control program of the GRMN Corolla’s EPS (electric power steering) was modified from that on the base vehicle to generate the required amount of assistance torque even during cornering under high g-forces. The exclusively tuned 4WD control system provides optimal rear torque distribution during straight-line driving and enhanced stability at the onset of steering input at extremely high speeds.

A cockpit designed to unlock an even higher level of performance

To further enhance performance, the GRMN Corolla features a two-seat configuration, with the rear seats removed as part of a weight-reduction program. Toyota says this contributes to a 30kg reduction compared with the base vehicle.

The GRMN Corolla features a redesigned cockpit focused on driver engagement, including a bespoke full-bucket driver’s seat developed using experience from the Super Taikyu Series. Based on race-car driving positions, the seat was been designed to provide increased lateral support while maintaining everyday usability. Its glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) construction helps reduce weight, and its dimensions were refined to support pedal operation.

The GRMN Corolla will be available in limited quantities, primarily in Japan, North America and Australia.

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