Audi details 2024 SQ8 e-tron; three-motor quattro drivetrain delivers 503ps

German OEM Audi has revealed additional details on the three-motor quattro drivetrain fitted to the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron. With one e-motor on the front axle and two on the rear, the SQ8 e-tron delivers 95ps and 309Nm more torque than its less powerful counterpart, the 2024 Q8 e-tron, and is designed for additional straight-line performance, dynamics and traction.

The SQ8 e-tron’s front axle is driven by an asynchronous electric motor which induces no drag when unpowered, resulting in added efficiency. Two asynchronous e-motors are fitted to the rear axle to power each wheel.

When boost mode is activated, the front e-motor delivers up to 213ps (157kW), while the rear motors provide 188ps (138kW) each. With a combined, all-electric boost power of 503ps (370kW), the Audi SUV is capable of completing 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds and can go onto a top speed of 209km/h.

Through the use of electric torque vectoring, the two e-motors on the rear are capable of distributing drive torque to each individual wheel for improved handling. Despite there being no physical connection between the rear wheels, the vehicle’s system can direct drive force to the wheels in five milliseconds or less. To enhance acceleration out of corners, Audi’s electric torque vectoring can deliver 220Nm more torque to the outside rear wheel than the inside. If multiplied by the e-motors’ gearing, the difference equates to approximately 2,100Nm at the wheels.

The three-motor drivetrain also delivers improved traction when accelerating on low-friction surfaces. If one rear wheel is on grass for example, torque can be distributed efficiently between the other two e-motors. The higher-traction wheel receives most of the available torque, while the lower-traction wheel can receive almost none.