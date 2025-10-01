UK can lead in hydrogen fuel cell innovation for heavy transportation, APC says

Hydrogen fuel cells and associated storage will play a key role in decarbonizing medium- and heavy-duty transportation, according to a report released by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC).

The report focuses on four significant innovation opportunities: fuel cell stack developments, including membranes and catalysts; fuel cell balance of plant developments, such as thermal management and fluid handling; hydrogen compressed gas storage and structural integration; and thermal and pressure regulation for the onboard hydrogen storage.

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell System and Storage Innovation Opportunities Report highlights significant investment potential in the UK, particularly in advanced technologies such as fuel cell balance of plant, innovative storage tank materials (including carbon fibers and polymers) and fuel cell stack components.

Dr Hadi Moztarzadeh, head of technology trends at APC, said, “The UK has an opportunity to grow its fuel cell system and hydrogen storage capability. By focusing on the innovation areas identified in this report, we can fill the supply chain gaps and scale up manufacturing to support the increased European demand of up to 100,000 fuel cell trucks annually.”

Moztarzadeh continued, “The report identifies key areas for R&D across the hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen storage value chain, with a focus on the UK supply chain. It also highlights some of the barriers to anchoring the value added for such innovation and technological development in the transport sector.

“Challenges surrounding supply, infrastructure and cost remain a key barrier for investment and implementation of these technologies. Fuel cell-based truck sales are on track, but the UK risks falling behind the curve if we don’t scale up. The UK has existing expertise, funding mechanisms and the capability to play a leading role in this sector.”

In related news, five powertrains in one model as BMW releases iX5 hydrogen