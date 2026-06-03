New joint venture to advance agricultural machinery in China.

ZF and XCMG Construction Machinery have signed a joint venture agreement to strengthen their collaboration in the agricultural machinery sector. The new company, ZF (Xuzhou) Machinery, will be headquartered in the Xuzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone in Jiangsu Province, China.

The joint venture will focus on the production of advanced powershift driveline systems for agricultural machinery, and will combine global technology standards with tailored solutions that address the specific requirements of the Chinese market.

The partners plan to develop innovative components and system solutions that support the modernization of agricultural machinery in China while also enhancing their competitiveness in international markets.

“With this joint venture, we are taking the next step by expanding the local production of advanced powershift technology, a key enabler for the next generation of high-performance agricultural machinery,” said Andreas Moser, a member of the ZF board of management.

Yang Dongsheng, the chairman and party secretary of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, emphasized the transformation currently underway in China’s agricultural machinery sector: “The industry is evolving toward larger-scale, higher-end products and greater intelligence. Tractor powershift technology is at a key stage of rapid development. By combining XCMG’s strengths in high-end agricultural machinery with ZF’s technological expertise, we aim to jointly produce globally competitive solutions and strengthen China’s agricultural equipment industry.”

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