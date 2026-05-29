TotalEnergies and Stellantis have announced the renewal and expansion of their strategic partnership in Europe to develop and deliver solutions for engine oils and lubricants. The partnership has been extended to include all 10 Stellantis brands, with the companies also launching a co-branded range of engine oils featuring two product lines, TotalEnergies Quartz Mopar and TotalEnergies Quartz EV3R Mopar SustainEra, both officially approved for Stellantis’s latest FPW harmonized specifications.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Stellantis, built on more than 50 years of shared trust and innovation,” said Pierre Duhot, senior vice president – lubricants at TotalEnergies. “This new chapter extends our collaboration to all Stellantis brands and reinforces our common ambition to advance more sustainable and efficient mobility solutions.”

Originally renewed in 2021 for the Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Opel, Vauxhall brands, the agreement ha snow been extended to encompass all 10 iconic Stellantis brands: Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel, Vauxhall and Peugeot.

“This expanded partnership with TotalEnergies reflects our commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability across all Stellantis brands. By combining technical expertise and a forward-looking approach, we are delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, especially regarding quality,” said Francesco Abbruzzesi, head of parts and services for Stellantis in Enlarged Europe.

The partnership is structured around four key pillars: research and development, competition, aftersales collaboration and sustainability.

In 2024, TotalEnergies Lubrifiants marked a major milestone in circular innovation with the launch of TotalEnergies Quartz EV3R 10W40 – the first engine oil made from 100% regenerated base oils approved by manufacturers. This product was the first sustainable lubricant in the market co-branded with Stellantis SustainEra.

Both products are recommended across Stellantis brand service networks for vehicle maintenance as original equipment solutions and are approved for warranty and service requirements.

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