BYD enters UK eLCV market with Dolphin Cargo e-Van

BYD has launched the Dolphin Cargo e-Van, a compact vehicle for commercial fleets.

The conversion of the Dolphin hatchback into a light commercial vehicle is carried out in the UK, supporting local engineering expertise while ensuring the vehicle is tailored to meet the specific requirements of UK commercial operators.

The conversion removes the rear seats and adds a full metal bulkhead behind the front seats, creating a load capacity of 1,093 liters, including 47 liters of underfloor storage.

The cargo area offers a maximum load length of 1,250mm, a width of 1,018mm between the wheel arches and up to 1,160mm overall, and a maximum load height of 710mm. All of this is packaged within the compact 4,290mm length of the BYD Dolphin Cargo e-Van.

Built on the BYD Dolphin passenger car platform, the Dolphin Cargo e-Van combines a robust commercial conversion with class-leading electric vehicle performance, delivering an ideal solution for modern fleet and business users. Powered by a 204ps electric motor paired with a 60.4kWh battery, it offers an WLTP range of up to 347 miles in urban driving and 265 miles combined. An optional 70mph speed limiter will also be available to support fleet optimization and energy management.

At the heart of the vehicle is BYD’s industry-leading Blade Battery technology, which uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Completely free from cobalt, the Blade Battery is designed to deliver enhanced durability, improved safety and greater resistance to extreme temperatures compared with conventional battery technologies.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology enables the new car-derived van (CDV) to supply power directly to external equipment, supporting applications such as mobile servicing, site maintenance, portable lighting and tool charging without requiring additional power sources.

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