Coryton launches sustainable fuel for classic vehicles

A sustainable petrol developed specifically for classic vehicles, named Sustain Classic, is now available from Coryton. The plant-based petrol comes in three different types and is a drop-in alternative to conventional petrol.

Coryton states that Sustain Classic will deliver a 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels due to its high sustainable content. The company produces the sustainable petrol using an advanced second-generation biofuel manufactured from agricultural waste, including straw, by products or waste from crops.

Despite being designed for classic vehicles, Sustain Classic, with an octane number >98 and bio-ethanol content of <1%, can still be used in any conventional petrol vehicle. The sustainable fuel also contains additives which stabilize and enhance the fuel’s lifespan while also cleaning and protecting engines.

The three variants are: Super 80, which features at least 80% renewable content; Super 33, with at least 33% sustainable content; and Racing 50, with at least 50% renewable content. All of the fuels are also EN228 compliant.

“Every kilogram of CO 2 we avoid adding to our atmosphere, by replacing fossil fuel with sustainable fuel, is a win,” said David Richardson, business development director at Coryton.

“We don’t instantly have to go for the full switch to start making a genuine impact. As more feedstocks become available, these fuels will start to contain even higher levels of traceable sustainable elements. However, we want to keep things as affordable as possible for consumers and be open about what’s actually achievable at the moment.

“The availability of true fossil free fuel components is limited. So, we’re setting truthful and realistic goals, producing fuels that have a meaningful impact while meeting the demands of the user. While we could use ‘mass balancing’ techniques to certify this fuel as 100%, we believe that it is important to be open about technology readiness and traceability. The industry will get there with the right support – which is why we think it’s important to start getting these products into the hands of consumers so they can see how easy and effective the switch could be.”

“We believe that Sustain Classic is the world’s first ever sustainable fuel catering for classic vehicles, providing a credible and convenient way to run vintage vehicles without the need for fossil fuels,” added Andrew Willson, CEO, Coryton. “It’s fully certified, tested and developed right here in the UK at our world-class blending facility.”