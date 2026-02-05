Caterham and Motul unite to power road and race cars.

Caterham and Motul have announced the renewal of their partnership, bringing together Caterham’s lightweight sportscar expertise and Motul’s long-standing know-how in high-performance lubrication, built on more than 170 years of experience.

The long-term agreement means that every new Caterham Seven built at the Caterham HQ in Dartford, UK, will have its first fill of lubricants supplied by Motul – from the road-going Caterham 170 to every new race car across all five Caterham Motorsport UK Championships.

As part of the partnership, Motul will also become the title sponsor of the Caterham Seven Championship UK for the 2026 season.

Ali McColl, global head of marketing at Caterham, commented, “This partnership is a significant milestone for Caterham, aligning our brand with a world-renowned leader in lubricants and fluid technology, reinforcing our commitment to performance across both our road and race cars. Motul brings a depth of experience in performance and efficiency that few other partners can offer.

“This agreement also marks an exciting new chapter for Caterham Motorsport. As we look ahead to the 2026 season, we are proud to unveil the Motul Caterham Seven Championship UK as the new name for the pinnacle of Caterham racing in the UK.”

Andreea Culcea, chief brand and communication officer at Motul, stated, “We are proud to renew our partnership with Caterham, a brand renowned for its exceptional sportscar expertise. Since 2019, our collaboration has been driven by shared values of performance, craft and precision. At Motul, we are developing tailor-made solutions designed to unlock the full potential of our partners’ machines. Working alongside a manufacturer like Caterham, where hand-crafted, limited-production cars are born from deep engineering know-how and passion, reflects our vision of authentic partnerships.”

In related news, Gibson hits mileage milestone with GK428 engine