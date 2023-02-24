Toyota to supply fuel cells to Hyliko for heavy truck fleet

French startup Hyliko has announced plans to integrate Toyota’s second-generation hydrogen fuel cell modules into its zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.

Toyota is looking to further expand its fuel cells into the wider commercial vehicle sector to help accelerate the growth of zero-emission hydrogen mobility. Specifically, it sees great promise in trucks, which are responsible for 77% of all European road freight. Globally, Toyota is already working with multiple truck partners to integrate fuel cell technology in heavy-duty transportation. The partnership with Hyliko also marks another step toward Toyota’s vision for hydrogen ecosystems in Europe, stimulating both supply and demand to expand into viable business models.

“Hyliko is a dynamic startup with a broad vision on hydrogen, as they plan to offer all the main components of an eco-cluster: a fuel cell truck, the supply of green hydrogen and a leasing and maintenance scheme,” said Thiebault Paquet, VP Toyota Motor Europe R&D and head of Fuel Cell Business. “Having such a holistic and long-term view on the growth of a viable hydrogen ecosystem is necessary for business sustainability and to reassure investors. Together with partners like Hyliko, we will continue stimulating eco-clusters around Europe toward a larger hydrogen society, as one of the main building blocks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.”

Hyliko will offer two models of fuel cell trucks: a 44-metric-ton tractor and a 26-metric-ton straight truck (available in 6×2 and 6×4 variants). Each of these vehicles will be equipped with two Toyota fuel cell modules. As part of its truck leasing offering, the company plans to introduce its own green hydrogen infrastructure, including fuel production, storage and distribution.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Toyota who will equip our first vehicles with its hydrogen technology. Renowned for their reliability and performance levels, Toyota fuel cell modules are key components in the design and construction of our new hydrogen trucks.,” said Ovarith Troeung, CEO of Hyliko.