Mahle sets the global standard solution for wireless charging

Inductive (wireless) charging of EVs is made more convenient by the absence of fiddly cables or the need to search for a charging station with a suitable plug. Mahle Powertrain has developed a positioning system that allows an EV to be easily aligned above a charging coil in the floor.

Mahle’s DIPS (Differential Inductive Positioning System) is based on a magnetic field and automatically establishes a connection with the controlled charging point as the EV approaches. A special navigation system in the vehicle display helps the driver guide the car into the ideal position. The charging process begins automatically. This also works with an autonomous parking vehicle, where the parking system receives the necessary positioning instructions instead of the driver.

Thanks to the unique Mahle positioning system, the parking process can be carried out easily and reproducibly in one go, even in unfavorable environmental conditions such as snow cover or wet leaves on the bottom plate.

SAE International has chosen the Mahle positioning system as the global standard solution for wireless charging. The cross-manufacturer solution paves the way for the comprehensive and rapid market launch of an alternative to wired charging for batteries and electric and hybrid vehicles.

“Mahle is setting standards,” said Arnd Franz, CEO and chairman of the Mahle management board. “The renowned SAE’s decision in favor of our technology confirms the systems expertise of Mahle in electrification as well. This will be a strong impetus for e-mobility.”

For the wireless charging of electric vehicles, all components relating to both the infrastructure and the vehicle must be standardized. Only then can the vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure providers bring a solution to market that ensures compatibility regardless of the manufacturer. Mahle will make its solution accessible to the entire industry via a license model under FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) conditions.

The broad applicability of the system will enable mobile applications in the future, such as charging via induction coils while driving. Mahle has also formulated the standard for this together with Electreon Wireless.

