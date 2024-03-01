ZF opens its first zero-emission factory in Czech Republic

ZF, a supplier of systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, has inaugurated its zero-emission manufacturing facility in Klášterec in the Czech Republic. As part of ZF’s Electrified Powertrain Technology division, the company says that the plant represents a step toward achieving climate neutrality across all value chains by 2040.

According to ZF, 3,400 solar modules on the campus will generate around 20% of the plant’s annual electricity requirements, as the facility moves toward self-sufficiency in energy production.

To supplement internally generated electricity, ZF Klášterec purchases renewable energy from sources like wind and hydroelectric power. The plant has also replaced its fossil-fuel-dependent gas heating system with heat pumps, resulting in a 50% reduction in annual heating costs, according to the company.

The Klášterec plant employs nearly 700 workers and manufactures power electronic components for electric motors used in vehicles produced by ZF plants in Germany and Serbia.

“The sustainable transformation at the Klášterec location is groundbreaking for our entire production network and helps us to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Stephan von Schuckmann, a member of the ZF board of management.

