Turkey to become export hub for Renault Boreal SUV.

Renault has added a second production hub for its Boreal SUV in Bursa, Turkey, alongside its existing plant in Curitiba, Brazil, as it expands global production of the model. From Turkey, the model will be exported to a group of markets across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Boreal embodies Renault’s ambition to accelerate growth beyond Europe by delivering more value to our customers and strengthening our position in the strategic C-SUV segment,” said Fabrice Cambolive, Renault brand CEO.

Unveiled in 2025 as a new international C‑segment SUV, Renault Boreal marked a first milestone with its launch in Brazil. It has since been deployed across several Latin American markets from the Curitiba production hub.

“Boreal is also a strong illustration of Renault’s brand markers in action: Electrified by Passion with the introduction of our new E-Tech full hybrid technology; Designed to be Loved through its expressive design, elegant proportions and distinctive lighting signature that create an immediate emotional connection; People-First Technology with a seamless connected experience powered by Google, advanced driver assistance systems and intuitive onboard technologies; and Crafted Space through a spacious, versatile and comfortable interior designed around the needs of modern families,” added Cambolive.

“We are very proud to introduce Boreal to the Turkish market. Being manufactured at our Oyak Renault facility in Bursa will both support domestic demand and strengthen Turkey’s position in the global automotive ecosystem by contributing to our export targets,” said Lionel Jaillet, the CEO of Renault Group Turkey.

The Boreal will be the first model to feature the new 160hp full hybrid E-Tech powertrain, complemented by the 1.3 turbo TCe EDC 145hp gasoline engine.

Efficient engine options and EDC automatic gearbox

Renault Boreal has been developed with a range of powertrain options, including the full-hybrid E-Tech 160hp, turbo TCe EDC 145hp and hybrid E-Tech 4×4 150hp versions.

In Turkey, the model will be launched with the full hybrid E-Tech 160hp and turbo TCe EDC 145hp engine options. The range will be expanded in the fourth quarter of 2026 with the addition of the hybrid E-Tech 4×4 150hp version.

The 1.3 Turbo TCe EDC 145hp gasoline engine, paired with a 6-speed wet dual-clutch (EDC) transmission, delivers a balanced mix of performance and driving comfort. This version has combined CO2 emissions of 149g/km and combined fuel consumption of 6.6 l/100km, according to WLTP standards.

The full hybrid E-Tech 160hp version runs on the HR18-coded hybrid engine manufactured by Oyak Horse in Bursa, Turkey, and exported worldwide.

The system enables up to 80% electric driving in urban use and allows electric acceleration up to 110km/h. The model, equipped with a multimode automatic gearbox, stands out with combined CO2 emissions of 108g/km and combined fuel consumption of 4.8 l/100km, according to WLTP standards.

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