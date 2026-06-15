BMW showcases the latest M Concept Neue Klasse.

Speaking at the world premiere of the new M Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last week, Oliver Heilmer, head of design for BMW Compact Class, Neue Klasse and BMW M said, “The new BMW M design language forms the expressive spearhead of the Neue Klasse – determined and purposeful. At BMW M, form consistently follows function. Every detail serves performance. This project is truly special to me because it carries the BMW M character into a new era.”

Form, function and motorsport references

Numerous M-specific design measures have been implemented to optimize aerodynamics – including the reinterpreted M aero exterior mirrors in the colors of BMW M. A distinctive air outlet shapes the V-shaped hood and supports the cooling of the electric drivetrain.

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse is characterized by a forward-facing shark nose and a light signature with a depth effect, with the headlights and kidney grille integrated into a single unit.

New M yellow lights, inspired by GT racing cars and the BMW M Hybrid V8, are intended to become a signature feature of future BMW M models. Three-dimensional track lights add another lighting accent to the outer sections of the front apron.

The trimaran-style front bumper provides structural support for the front splitter. At the rear, the track lights and trimaran design continue above the floating diffuser. A ducktail spoiler is designed to improve aerodynamics and increase rear-axle downforce.

Natural-fiber elements are used in the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

High performance and BMW M driving experience

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse represents the next chapter in the M-typical blend of dynamics, agility and precision.

“Even in the new all-electric era, we continue the M-typical tradition of transferring both technological innovations and defining design features directly from motorsport into series production,” said Franciscus van Meel, chairman of the board of management at BMW M.

BMW M eDrive is based on the Neue Klasse’s Gen6 technology and was developed specifically for all-electric BMW M automobiles. The drivetrain concept combines four electric motors with the central control software BMW M Dynamic Performance Control in the Heart of Joy high-performance computer. Thanks to the integrated, wheel-specific control of the drivetrain and braking systems, BMW M eDrive opens up new potential for driving dynamics and driving safety. It enables high recuperation performance, optimal traction right up to the limit, and particularly direct response.

The 800V technology and the high-voltage battery with an energy content of more than 100kWh create the conditions for long-range capability. A BMW M-specific optimized version of sixth-generation cylindrical cells provides particularly high output when delivering energy to the electric motors and during charging. The housing of the high-voltage battery is structurally integrated with the front and rear axles to improve the driving dynamics.

In related news, Ferrari unveils all-electric Luce