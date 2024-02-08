Toyota invests in BEV production at Kentucky facility

Toyota has announced an investment of US$1.3bn into its Kentucky facility to support future electrification efforts, including the assembly of an all-new, three row battery electric SUV for the US market. The project brings the plant’s total investment to nearly US$10bn.

The investment supports the previously announced future BEV assembly at Toyota Kentucky, as well as the addition of a battery pack assembly line, with batteries supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina.

Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky, said, “Generations of our team members helped prepare for this opportunity, and we will continue leading the charge into the future by remaining true to who we are as a company and putting our people first for generations to come.”

Chris Cohelia, group leader at Toyota Kentucky, said, “I joined this company 26 years ago as a production team member. Job stability, competitive pay and opportunities for growth are all reasons I love working here. It’s also exciting to be a part of the team building Toyota’s first battery electric vehicle in North America.”