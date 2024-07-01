Mahle Powertrain expands hydrogen powertrain testing capabilities at Northampton facility

Mahle Powertrain, the engineering subsidiary of the Mahle Group, is expanding its Northampton facility to include a dedicated hydrogen powertrain testing capability.

The ability to hold two tube-trailers on-site with rapid switch-over functionality will enable the facility to ensure a near-continuous supply of hydrogen, and upgraded engine dynamometers with a 900kW, 4,000Nm nominal capacity will further enable it to support the growing demand for hydrogen powertrain development and testing for both light and heavy-duty applications.

Currently, the facility is used for developing hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen combustion engines and testing hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

Mahle Powertrain says it will soon begin work on developing an H2-ICE concept, aimed at converting existing heavy-duty diesel engines to hydrogen combustion. This approach will leverage existing infrastructure, to support the transition to net-zero mobility without the need for complete engine replacement.

“Off-highway, heavy-duty and marine sectors are increasingly looking to hydrogen combustion engines as a way of decarbonizing their emissions in areas where electrification isn’t suitable,” said Simon Reader, director – global engineering services, Mahle Powertrain.

The facility’s hydrogen supply system adheres to the British Compressed Gases Association (BCGA) guidelines for storage and handling, according to the company, and each test cell is equipped with a Mahle Powertrain-designed system for monitoring and safely handling potential gas leaks.

“This expansion is in response to strong demand from our customers for this type of work. It equips our test cells with a dedicated hydrogen supply to create a facility that can perform rigorous testing on even the most heavy-duty engines and their increased weight and torque characteristics,” added Reader.