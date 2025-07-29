Johnson Matthey to open its first hydrogen internal combustion engine testing facility.

Johnson Matthey (JM) has upgraded its Gothenburg site to strengthen its heavy-duty vehicle testing capabilities. Alongside the site’s existing heavy- and light-duty diesel engine test cells, JM has expanded its H2 ICE capabilities, scaling up its ability to test with engines. The test area is set to be operational in autumn 2025.

The facility will test the performance of catalysts within the wider engine aftertreatment and control systems.

Upgrades to the testing capabilities will include the facility’s own hydrogen supply and storage area (H2 at max. 500 bar) with ​ compressor and intermediate storage tank, control/safety system for compressor/storage, and hydrogen flow meter and analyzer. There will also be a test cell upgrade to support H2 ICE engines up to 600kW (800hp), a safety system, multiple gas sensors and new fire detection sensors, as well as the adaptation of conventional exhaust measuring instruments.

Tauseef Salma, chief technology officer at Johnson Matthey Clean Air, said, “With a rich heritage in tackling air pollution, Johnson Matthey is continuing to invest in its world-class testing facilities and maintaining our leading role in heavy-duty road transportation.

“The upgrade of our testing capabilities in Gothenburg to include H2 ICE is a real show of our backing to this technology, as we seek to unleash the potential of hydrogen mobility. Across Europe and elsewhere, we cannot rely on battery electric vehicles alone to solve our challenges. H2 ICE is already a ready-to-go technology with hydrogen solutions in road transport maturing, reliable and essential if we are to meet our decarbonization and climate goals.”

In related news, Stellantis has announced its decision to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program