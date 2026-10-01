BMW starts Gen6 battery production at new Bavarian plant

The BMW Group has officially opened its Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen in Bavaria, marking the start of series production. The plant will supply sixth-generation high-voltage batteries for installation in the BMW i3.

Construction of the plant began 2.5 years ago, and production is now operating on a two-shift basis. BMW says the production ramp-up has progressed faster than originally planned due to demand for Neue Klasse models.

“The new plant plays a key role in our production network,” said Raymond Wittmann, member of the board of management of BMW AG, responsible for production. “As the central platform, it will supply our German vehicle plants with sixth-generation high-voltage batteries, making a vital contribution to the ramp-up of the Neue Klasse.

“With our Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen, we are sending a strong signal – for our technological competitiveness, for electromobility, and for Germany as a business location,” Wittmann emphasized.

Intelligent production for maximum quality

The new cylindrical round cells are integrated directly into the high-voltage battery, based on the cell-to-pack principle. The high-voltage battery itself serves as an integral part of the body structure (pack-to-open-body). In-house-developed AI assistants and agents analyze this data and, together with 500 robots working across a 50,000m2 production area, help ensure zero-defect battery production.

At the same time, the extensive use of artificial intelligence enhances overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) in production. Well before commissioning, digital twins of production and virtual reality applications support planning and employee training.

“Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen demonstrates how quickly we can scale a new battery concept to industrial production,” said Rudolf Hummelsberger, head of high-voltage battery production at Dingolfing and Irlbach-Straßkirchen.

Once fully operational, around 1,600 employees will work at Irlbach-Strasskirchen, producing several hundred high-voltage batteries per day on two production lines.

Building Gen6 high-voltage batteries

The Gen6 high-voltage battery concept will be used across all BMW Group vehicle segments. In developing the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology, the BMW Group has filed patent applications for more than 500 innovations.

During the production process, more than 3,500 datapoints per battery are collected and monitored in real time. The battery cells for the high-voltage batteries are supplied by leading cell manufacturers. The highest technical standards apply. Upon receipt of goods, additional measurements – such as voltage checks – are carried out. Next comes so-called cell clustering, where the battery cells are connected to coolers. This step ensures optimal insulation and cooling.

The cell clusters and cell contact system are then laser-cleaned and welded with pinpoint precision. An innovative foaming process follows, ensuring that all elements are protected as a mechanical unit. The hardened foam guarantees the safety, stability and durability of the high-voltage battery. The housing is then closed, sealed and riveted. In the final step, the Energy Master – the central control unit – is installed onto the high-voltage battery. A permanently elastic sealing adhesive is applied to ensure a reliable seal. Finally, each high-voltage battery undergoes a 100% end-of-line inspection.

Resource efficiency

Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen requires no fossil fuels for regular operations. A photovoltaic system generates a share of the electricity required directly on-site. All additional energy needed is supplied entirely from renewable sources. The process is designed so that no water is required for assembling the high-voltage batteries. The site combines the industrialization of electromobility with lower emissions and resource-efficient production.

The Gen6 battery cells for the BMW i3, which are assembled into high-voltage batteries at Irlbach-Strasskirchen, rely on secondary materials for a portion of their cobalt, lithium and nickel. Renewable energy is used in the production of anode and cathode materials, as well as in cell manufacturing. In comparison with the Gen5 cell in the previous model, the CO2 e emissions per watt-hour were reduced by approximately 33%.

Leap in technology with batteries from Lower Bavaria in the new BMW i3

For the start of series production, Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen will supply Plant Munich with sixth-generation high-voltage batteries for the new BMW i3. The battery has a capacity of 108.7kWh and uses a pack-to-open-body design in which the battery housing forms part of the vehicle structure.

The First Edition of the BMW i3 50 xDrive has a WLTP range of up to 906km. The vehicle uses an 800V electrical architecture and supports DC charging at up to 400kW, adding up to 423km of range in 10 minutes according to ISO 12906 in the WLTP cycle.

The new BMW i3 also supports bidirectional charging.

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