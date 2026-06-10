Texas Instruments develops high-cell-count EIS-enabled intelligent battery monitor

Texas Instruments (TI) has launched a high-cell-count battery monitor with an integrated electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) engine, bringing predictive intelligence, comprehensive data and real-time diagnostics to battery monitoring in electric vehicles and energy storage system applications.

The BQ79826Z-Q1 battery monitor enhances safety and extends battery life by detecting potential failures from within battery cells. The single chip tracks up to 44% more channels than previous generations. With this increase, the device significantly decreases the number of components required in a battery pack, reducing system complexity and cost without compromising reliability

“The electrification of transportation and the rapid expansion of energy storage are redefining what battery performance must deliver, and as a leader in battery management technology, TI is uniquely positioned to meet that challenge,” said Wenjia Liu, vice president and general manager, battery management systems (BMS) at TI.

“Our high-cell-count battery monitor with a built-in EIS engine helps ‘shine a light’ inside battery cells, delivering rich chemical-state data that enables systems’ software to make informed, real-time decisions on safety and performance of the battery pack, allowing engineers to address the most critical challenges in battery management.”

Delivering safety and performance with EIS technology

EIS monitors a battery and delivers continuous, real-time insight that reveals the battery’s health and warns of issues before they become critical. Integrated EIS technology enables the BQ78926Z-Q1 to detect fault conditions earlier – from inside the cells – helping maintain safety and notifying passengers of potential vehicle hazards such as thermal runaway.

Maximizing efficiency with industry-leading cell count

According to the company, the BQ79826Z-Q1 supports up to 26 cells per device – eight more than competing solutions. By reducing the number of monitoring devices required, it lowers bill-of-materials costs, simplifies system architecture and minimizes board space requirements, delivering significant cost savings per channel without compromising quality or reliability.

When paired with the BQ79881-Q1 pack monitor and optional TI communications bridge, these devices create a powerful chipset that works across different module sizes, battery chemistries and mechanical designs, giving engineers the flexibility to design once and deploy everywhere.

Calculating charge readings with the best-in-class accuracy

With a voltage accuracy of <2mV across a full temperature range of –40°C to +125°C, higher resolution analog-to-digital converters and ultra-low noise, the BQ78926Z-Q1 enables more accurate state-of-charge calculations, directly addressing one of the biggest concerns for EV drivers: range anxiety.

Using EIS technology, this device enables more accurate temperature and state-of-charge estimation, helping designers achieve longer battery life and faster charging without compromising battery health.

With an EIS measurement time that is five times faster than previous solutions, this device delivers the highest functional safety voltage reading per cell. Compliance with Automotive Safety Integrity Level D and International Organization for Standardization 26262 gives designers a smarter, more efficient path to safer, longer-lasting batteries.

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