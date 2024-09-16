Eaton to showcase new commercial vehicle transmissions

Eaton has announced it will display various transmissions for both traditional and electrified commercial vehicles at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany.

One of the solutions on show will be the new Advantor series of automated manual transmissions (AMTs) for commercial ICE vehicles. “The Advantor series has many product features that bus and truck manufacturers globally will find attractive, particularly in emerging markets such as South America and Asia-Pacific regions,” said Marcos Janasi, business unit director, commercial powertrain, Eaton’s Mobility Group.

Introduced earlier this year to the Brazilian market, numerous versions of the Advantor AMT will be available in the next 24 months, including the Advantor-6, developed for the light-duty truck and bus segment; the Advantor-8, for the medium-duty bus market; and other versions to meet the needs of the broader commercial truck market. The Advantor series reduces complexity to improve serviceability, and delivers ” a better driving experience”, the company says.

Eaton will also showcase its central drive transmission solutions, designed for electric motor/inverter/battery systems. Eaton’s medium- and heavy-duty versions of its 4-speed EV automated transmission deliver good performance and acceleration for commercial EVs while offering more flexible gear ratios compared to competitive technologies. The compact architecture is designed to improve system efficiency, enabling longer range and battery life.

Eaton will also showcase the ultra-compact ​4-speed EV transmission, which offers a substantial increase in torque density,​ unlocking increased payload​, extended range, more packaging availability for batteries​ and flexible configurations.