Eaton to showcase solutions for commercial hydrogen vehicles

A range of innovative solutions for commercial hydrogen vehicles will be presented by Eaton at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany, this month.

First to be showcased will be Eaton’s TVS technology, which improves fuel cell performance by recirculating excess hydrogen through the fuel cell stack. Cycling hydrogen to the stack’s inlet will extend system longevity through anode purging, managing water and reducing cold start issues.

H2 ICE engines have higher combustion chamber temperatures compared to diesel engines, making them susceptible to knocking. However, Eaton has a solution in the form of innovative hollow valves to lower temperatures and eliminate the risk of engine knock. These valves will also be presented at IAA Transportation.

Another innovation that will be showcased is Eaton’s 1.5 stroke engine brake. This delivers 40% more braking power at low speed in contrast to a conventional engine. Testing has shown that the 1.5-stroke engine brake combined with Eaton’s supercharger provides additional braking power of up to 20%.

“Eaton believes that hydrogen can play a significant role in decarbonizing commercial vehicles,” said Scott Adams, senior vice president, global products, Eaton Mobility Group.

IAA Transportation 2024 takes place on September 17-22, 2024.