Stellantis to launch fleet of EVs with Factorial solid-state batteries

Stellantis will launch a demonstration fleet of new Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles by 2026 equipped with Factorial solid-state batteries. This showcase fleet will enable the validation of Factorial’s technology and testing of its performance in real-world driving conditions.

This initiative marks an expansion of the companies’ collaboration to “accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation electric vehicles powered by Factorial’s solid-state battery technology”, and follows the US$75m investment in Factorial made by Stellantis in 2021.

Factorial will supply Stellantis with cells based on its proprietary FEST solid-state battery technology. This enables a specific energy density of over 390 Wh/kg offering considerable advantages over standard lithium-ion batteries. This makes it an ideal candidate for powering future EVs.

Stellantis has selected the STLA Large multi-energy platform to assess and implement this technology due to its focus on high-volume electric SUVs and performance vehicles. The STLA Large platform encompasses brands such as Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. The platform is designed to support up to two million vehicles globally, making it ideal for the new battery technology.

Ned Curic, Stellantis’s chief engineering and technology officer, said, “By integrating Factorial’s innovative battery solution into the STLA Large platform, we are validating its potential to enhance our electric vehicle line-up, ensuring customers benefit from improved performance, longer driving ranges and faster charging times in the coming years.”

“We are honored to be part of this journey with Stellantis to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Siyu Huang, Factorial’s CEO and co-founder.

The collaboration began in 2021, and reflects “a shared commitment to technological innovation and sustainable transportation”, Stellantis said.