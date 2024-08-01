Zooz Power expands ultra-fast EV charging sites in Germany.

Zooz Power, a provider of flywheel-based power management solutions, has received a purchase order for its Zoozter-100 power booster. The Zoozter-100 enables ultra-fast multi-port EV charging by supplementing grid power with stored kinetic energy. It is already in use at four ultra-fast EV charging sites in Germany and will be implemented at a fifth site soon.

The system stores energy during idle times, converts it to kinetic energy and releases it back to the grid when needed, enabling ultra-fast EV charging without the need for expensive grid upgrades.

The Reiskirchen and Weiterstadt sites, strategically located along the A5 autobahn near Frankfurt, feature two ultra-fast chargers with 150kW capacity, each supplemented by a Zoozter-100 unit. The Reiskirchen installation has doubled its available power to 200kW and the Weiterstadt site has increased its power capacity by 50%, according to Zooz.

Avi Cohen, executive chairman of Zooz Power, said, “The growing adoption of our Zoozter-100 power boosters across Germany is a testament to their effectiveness and the increasing demand for innovative flywheel-based EV charging solutions.

“With four operational sites and a fifth on the way, we’re witnessing substantial momentum in Europe’s largest EV market. Our solution is not only enhancing the charging experience for drivers but also creating new opportunities for chargepoint operators to expand their networks cost-effectively.”