Toyota’s 5th generation hybrid powertrain begins production in Europe

The latest 5th generation Toyota hybrid electric low-emission powertrains will be produced at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) and Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) for the OEM’s new Corolla models, which are manufactured at TMUK and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (TMMT).

Toyota’s newest hybrid technology benefits from more compact and higher-power electric motors to increase the electric drive ratio in the hybrid system. Through a combination of engine calibrations, the Corolla will now benefit from increased power, improved performance and driveability, and reduced CO2 emissions for the 1.8-liter model. The 1.8-liter variant now features a peak power output of 140hp and a 0-100km/h time of 9.2 seconds, 1.7 seconds faster than the previous generation.

TMMP is also responsible for producing the hybrid electric transmissions – including the MG1 and MG2 motors and integral electrical components of the transmission – that will be partnered with the OEM’s new 1.8-liter gasoline engine to form the 5th generation powertrain.

The announcement of the start of production for the 5th generation hybrid engines and transmissions comes after Toyota upgraded seven production lines in Poland and the UK.

“Toyota’s affordable, low-emission hybrid electrified vehicles have an important role to play in our pan-European multi-technology strategy that seeks to help everyone lower their carbon emissions,” said Marvin Cooke, executive vice president for manufacturing at Toyota Motor Europe. “Hybrid technology now features in 70% and 85% respectively of the engines and transmissions produced at TMMP and TMUK, which is a reflection of the ever-growing customer demand for Toyota hybrid products.”