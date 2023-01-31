StoreDot and Circulor to provide transparency for EV battery cell materials

A partnership between StoreDot, a producer of extreme fast-charging battery technology for EVs, and Circulor, a supply chain traceability solution, will monitor the provenance and CO 2 emissions of the raw materials used in its battery cells and manufacturing cells process.

The decision comes as StoreDot aims to provide responsible, sustainable and ethical sourcing for its OEM customers and investors. To produce environmentally friendly products, the company will work with Circulor to create transparent battery supply chains to provide full traceability for international automotive manufacturers in a bid to support the companies in meeting regulatory requirements.

At present, the two companies are working on the implementation of Circulor’s traceability solution to follow upstream battery material production and the corresponding embedded carbon emissions. The subsequent information will give StoreDot transparency information which can then be passed onto its EV OEM customers and regulators who require information regarding environmental, social and governance efforts.

“The environmental, social and governance aspects of our XFC solution are a core value to StoreDot and its employees,” explained Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot. “We are therefore pleased to be entering this partnership with Circulor which has consistently demonstrated its world-leading supply chain traceability capabilities. It is essential that StoreDot offers its automotive OEM customers and investors full transparency of CO 2 emissions, as well as the materials and components of our extreme fast-charging ‘100in5’ battery cells. This will give our EV partners even more confidence in StoreDot as we move closer to mass producing batteries.”

“StoreDot is a pioneer in next-generation battery solutions, specifically focused on overcoming potential barriers to EV adoption and ensuring that our move to electrified economies is done right,” added Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, CEO, Circulor. “We are delighted to be working with the StoreDot team to create EV supply chain transparency and demonstrate its importance in building a sustainable and responsible future.”