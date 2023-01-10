Stellantis secures manganese sulphate monohydrate supply for battery production

Stellantis and battery material supplier Element 25 Limited have announced the signing of a binding agreement for the supply of battery-grade, high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate to Stellantis for use in electric vehicle battery packs. The five-year agreement calls for shipments to begin in 2026, amounting to a total volume of 45 kilotons, and options to extend the supply term and volumes.

Element 25 will source the material from its Butcherbird project in Western Australia and plans to construct a processing facility in the USA. Stellantis will make an equity investment in Element 25.

“Our commitment to a carbon net-zero future includes creation of a smart supply chain to ensure we meet our customers’ desire for EVs,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Electric vehicles that deliver breakthrough customer experience in propulsion, connectivity and convenience are central to our Dare Forward 2030 plan that delivers safe, clean and affordable mobility.”

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis has announced plans of reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the USA by 2030.

“Stellantis’s support for Element 25’s high purity battery-grade manganese sulphate project is a fantastic endorsement by one of the world’s largest auto makers and validates our plans to become a globally significant long-term supplier of battery materials to meet growing global demand,” said Element 25 MD Justin Brown.

“We are fully aligned with Stellantis’s decarbonization and electrification goals, which represent some of the most ambitious in the industry and have committed to reach agreed net-zero carbon emission goals under this deal.”