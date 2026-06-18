Real-world EV test names Xpeng X9 top performer

The Xpeng X9 has recorded the largest positive deviation from WLTP range and the fastest charging time among all vehicles tested in the summer edition of El Prix 2026, the world’s largest independent electric vehicle test organized by the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) and Motor magazine.

The seven-seater, launching in the UK later this year, achieved the highest result among all 24 vehicles tested, delivering a leading 11.4% positive deviation versus its official WLTP range. In real-world conditions, it covered a total of 646km and continued operating for more than 11 hours after the start of the test. NAF noted that the Xpeng X9 “clearly stood out” in this year’s range evaluation.

The X9 also delivered the fastest charging performance, going from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes and 55 seconds. At the El Prix Winter 2026 held in February, the model topped the field at -10°C with a 12-minute charge. While Europe’s current 400kW charging infrastructure has yet to fully unlock the X9’s maximum capability, the vehicle continues to achieve top-tier charging times across different environments.

The result makes the Xpeng X9 the standout performer of El Prix and further demonstrates the real-world benefits of Xpeng’s latest-generation EV technology.

“Recording the largest WLTP range deviation and the fastest charging time is strong validation of the technology behind the Xpeng X9,” said Alex Tang, general manager of international business at Xpeng. “Customers should not have to choose between long range and fast charging. The X9 delivers both, helping drivers spend more time on the road and less time waiting at a charger.”

Held twice a year, El Prix is widely regarded as the world’s largest independent comparison of electric vehicle range and charging performance.

The Xpeng X9 is one of the new Xpeng models launching in Europe during 2026.

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