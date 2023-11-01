Mazda unveils compact sports car concept with rotary EV powertrain

At the Japan Mobility Show, alongside the premiere of the updated 2024 MX-5, Mazda has unveiled the Mazda Iconic SP, a concept car that combines a dual rotary powertrain with an EV platform – an approach most recently launched in the Mazda MX-30 R-EV.

Mazda Iconic SP is a compact sports car concept designed to achieve a low center of gravity to deliver excellent driving performance. According to the manufacturer, unique proportions of the car are made possible by a low hood, achieved by mounting the lightweight and compact rotary engine in the center of the car.

The dual rotary EV was designed to deliver a highly scalable engine with a flexible layout and the ability to burn a variety of fuels, including hydrogen – and if the battery is charged with electricity derived from renewable energy, it is possible to drive in a virtually carbon-neutral state.

Unveiling the concept, Mazda representative director, president and CEO Masahiro Moro said, “We are determined in the age of electrification to keep the joy of driving which the MX-5 represents alive, and the Mazda Iconic SP, with its dual rotary power generator EV powertrain, is our dream solution. A dream we will work hard to launch. Mazda will always deliver vehicles that remind people that cars are pure joy and an indispensable part of their lives.”