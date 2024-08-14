Exro advances project to integrate coil driver with medium-duty electric powertrain

Exro Technologies, a clean-technology company specializing in motor-control and electric propulsion systems, has made progress in integrating its Coil Driver inverter technology into its EV propulsion system, which powers the SEA 5e, a class 5 battery electric truck built on powertrain manufacturer Hino’s class 5 rolling cab chassis.

The ongoing pilot project aims to create a powertrain solution that supports the transition from combustion engines to electric vehicles in the commercial sector. The integration of Exro’s 120a propulsion system, controlled by the Coil Driver inverter, is designed to enhance system efficiency and reduce overall costs.

Exro says the integration enables multiple truck bed configurations, including a shift from the current 173in platform to a 150in wheelbase, which is under development for large national fleets with expected customer release by Q1 2025.

KC Wong, business and product development director at Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, noted, “We are excited for the innovation that Exro continues bringing to the COE 5 (cab over electric class 5) market with innovative and cost-effective solutions.”

The project goals align with regulatory efforts such as California’s Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) and Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) standards, which require an increasing number of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in commercial fleets beginning in 2024.

“Integrating Coil Driver inverter technology into the 120a has been a goal for Exro since merging with SEA Electric in April. This combination is another step toward enabling the transition to cost effective electrification platforms,” said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir.