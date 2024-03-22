Einride Smartcharger Station for electric heavy-duty freight opened in Los Angeles

Einride, a freight mobility company specializing in digital, electric and autonomous technology, has unveiled its first US Einride Smartcharger Station in Lynwood, California, in Los Angeles County.

The station, developed in partnership with Voltera, a provider of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles, has 65 chargers capable of servicing up to 200 vehicles daily. The companies say it is the largest operational charging site for electric heavy-duty freight in North America.

Situated strategically near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach along the I-710, which handles 29% of the country’s containerized international waterborne trade, the stations aims to facilitate the integration of electric fleets into daily shipping operations.

The charging station currently serves Einride’s connected electric fleets, including routes for shipping company A.P. Moller – Maersk, and the company will make it available for future customers to support the freight ecosystem in Los Angeles County.

The Einride Smartcharger Station gives drivers a lounge with essential amenities and real-time information on charge status, remaining time, power output and performance. Integrated with intelligent freight operating system Einride Saga, the station provides AI-powered data insights that enhance efficiency and productivity across the Einride ecosystem.

“The launch of Einride’s first Smartcharger Station in the USA marks a momentous stride in establishing digital, electric freight as an important enabler to a more resilient US freight system. This facility will enable a key region to fast track to electric, given its proximity to the Port of LA, one of the world’s busiest container ports and a driver of the US economy,” said Robert Falck, CEO and founder of Einride.

Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera, said, “Our team was able to get Einride’s Lynwood site permitted, built, energized and operational in under 18 months — in the world of charging infrastructure, that’s pretty remarkable. We learned a lot from this project that will help inform and guide our continued build-out of zero-emission vehicle infrastructure nationwide.”

A ceremony will take place in April to mark the official public opening of the site.