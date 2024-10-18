Donaldson to exhibit hydrogen purification and alternative power solutions at Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024

At this year’s Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024, which takes place in Hamburg, Germany, on October 23 and 24, Donaldson will showcase its hydrogen dryer for the first time and display a range of alternative power technologies for vehicle applications.

The hydrogen dryer offers an advanced solution for drying hydrogen gas, removing contaminants such as water vapour and impurities. With the growth of hydrogen in sustainable energy and industrial applications, the Donaldson dryer helps systems operate at maximum efficiency and reliability.

The hydrogen dryer offers energy-efficient operation without compromising on filtration ability. It’s also a compact system, with a scalable design, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from small-scale systems to large industrial operations.

“Donaldson has a long-standing commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the needs of clean energy and industrial applications,” said Sabine Artuso, product manager – special gases, Donaldson Industrial Gases. Alongside the hydrogen dryer, Donaldson will also be exhibiting industrial high-pressure housings and filter elements for a wide range of applications.

Donaldson will also present a range of alternative power technologies for hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicle applications, and demonstrate new technologies for alternative fuel-powered internal combustion engines. Donaldson’s latest fuel filtration products are designed for the next generation of transportation solutions.

Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe is the premier conference and exhibition exclusively dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge technologies for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry.