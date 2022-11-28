BMW to establish battery assembly line at Debrecen factory

BMW Group is to build a high-voltage battery assembly line at its Debrecen factory site in Hungary. Milan Nedeljković, a member of BMW’s board of management, production, commented, “In Debrecen, we are building the most advanced plant in the world. With our iFactory, we are setting new industry standards for vehicle production. Our investments underline our systematic approach to implementing e-mobility.”

A key factor in the selection of Debrecen for battery assembly is that it will minimize the distance batteries have to travel for installation in vehicles. Markus Fallböhmer, SVP of battery production at BMW, explained, “The BMW iFactory is also about ensuring short distances for logistics. The close link between battery assembly and vehicle production is part of our strategy.”

The line will see cylindrical battery cells assembled into a battery housing – a metal frame, which is later integrated into the underbody of the car. The official start of production for the sixth-generation high-voltage batteries will be in 2025 – in parallel with the start of vehicle production. All batteries for the vehicles produced at Debrecen will be assembled on-site.