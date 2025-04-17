Hyperdrives selects Cissoid’s inverter control modules

Hyperdrives, an electric motor technology company, has chosen Cissoid’s silicon carbide (SiC) inverter control modules (ICMs) to power its hollow-conductor-cooled electric motors.

Hyperdrives uses a direct cooling system that dissipates heat at its source by channeling cooling fluid through hollow conductor windings. This design aims to enhance heat dissipation by a factor of 10, allowing for continuous currents three times higher than traditional systems and resulting in motors that are twice as power dense while reducing material costs by up to 40%.

To complement this motor design, Hyperdrives has integrated Cissoid’s 3-phase 1,200V/550A SiC inverter control module. Combining efficiency with control, the CXT-ICM3SA series integrates SiC power modules, gate driver boards and control boards featuring Intel Automotive’s T222 adaptive control unit (ACU) with its accompanying control software. The combination enables rapid development and deployment of high-performance e-mobility drivetrains. Motor drive developers can also leverage Cissoid’s SiC inverter reference designs to accelerate their design cycles.

Benjamin Hengstler, co-founder of Hyperdrives, commented, “Finding an inverter solution that matches the extreme power density of our hollow-conductor-cooled motors was a real challenge – but with Cissoid’s SiC inverter control module we found exactly that. The result is an ultra-compact, ready-to-install EDU that is second to none in gravimetric and volumetric power density. The great feedback from our customers in automotive, aviation and marine is a testament to this long-standing collaboration.”

Pierre Delatte, CTO of Cissoid, added, “Partnering with Hyperdrives is an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of electric drive systems. Our SiC inverter technology is designed to meet the highest standards in power conversion, and together with Hyperdrives’ cutting-edge motors we are enabling a new era of electrification.”

This strategic collaboration between Hyperdrives and Cissoid aims to deliver electric drive systems that offer efficiency, compactness and performance.

