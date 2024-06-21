Applied EV selects Cissoid SiC ICM for AV electric motors

Applied EV, a developer of vehicle control system technologies for software-defined machines, has chosen electronic manufacturer Cissoid’s new CXT-ICM3SA series of silicon carbide inverter control modules (ICMs) to power its latest autonomous vehicle electric motors.

Cissoid’s SiC ICMs, designed specifically for the e-mobility market, feature software-driven capabilities and onboard programmable hardware. The company says these enhancements improve response times to critical events, reduce processor core load and enhance functional safety.

The integration of the ICM into Applied EV’s Digital Backbone, a centralized control system combining advanced software and hardware, aims to establish a new standard for safety in autonomous vehicles (AVs).