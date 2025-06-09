Infineon and Typhoon HIL collaborate to accelerate xEV development with real-time HIL.

Infineon Technologies has collaborated with Typhoon HIL to provide automotive engineering teams with a fully integrated, real-time development and test environment for key elements of xEV powertrain systems. Customers working with Infineon’s Aurix TC3x/TC4x automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) now have a complete HIL simulation and test solution using Typhoon’s HIL simulator for ultra-high-fidelity motor drive, onboard charger, BMS and power electronics emulation, which provides a plug-and-play interface via the Infineon TriBoard Interface Card.

“Developers of xEV components, including motor drives, battery management systems, onboard chargers and DC-DC converters, increasingly rely on controller hardware-in-the-loop (C-HIL), on top of software-in-the-loop (SIL) and simulation-based approaches, to quickly achieve results and more rapidly iterate in both prototyping and test cycles,” said Christopher Thibeault, director of partnership and ecosystem management automotive Americas, Infineon Technologies. “With Typhoon’s proven real-time HIL platform, our Aurix customers can access a design and test environment that will help bring their automotive solutions based on dependable electronics to market faster.”

The solution includes Typhoon HIL simulators for real-time digital testing, a suite of testbed hardware and software tools and the Infineon TriBoard Interface Card, which supports Infineon Aurix TC3xx and TC4xx evaluation boards and plugs directly into a single row of DIN41612 connectors on the front panel of the HIL simulator. The solution aims to streamline validation workflows, expedites design and testing processes and reduces development costs and complexity for customers. Typhoon HIL also offers an Automotive Communication Extender product for its HIL simulator solution based on an Aurix TC3xx processor, which will provide an enhanced communication interface that allows customers to connect to a larger number of heterogeneous ECUs under test via CAN, CAN FD, LIN and SPI protocols.

“We are excited to partner with a leader in the automotive integrated circuits market, to provide MCU developers with a platform for development and testing of Aurix-based controllers before hardware design is completed,” said Petar Gartner, director of HIL solutions at Typhoon HIL. “Our joint customers gain a competitive edge by accelerating their design and test operations while reducing costs, which ultimately translates to market advantage. We look forward to this ongoing collaboration with Infineon.”

