Cissoid releases latest SiC ICMs

Semiconductor specialist Cissoid has unveiled its new series of SiC inverter control modules (ICMs) dedicated to the e-mobility sector at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2024 in Long Beach, California, taking place February 25-29.

The software-powered SiC ICMs are designed to help engineers create functionally safe and modular e-motor drives and reduce time to market.

The new CXT-ICM3SA series offers hardware and software integration of Cissoid’s existing line of three-phase 1200V/340A-550A SiC MOSFET intelligent power modules (IPMs) with an OLEA T222 field programmable control unit (FPCU) control board.

The series is also integrated with OLEA App Inverter application software, supplied in partnership with Silicon Mobility.

Depending on the selected ICM product, this modular core engine is capable of powering and controlling high-voltage SiC traction inverters with battery voltages up to 850V at output power in excess of 350kW and with peak efficiency above 99%, Cissoid states.

Cissoid says that the integration facilitates the rapid development of SiC inverters by solving EMC issues often generated due to fast-switching SiC transistors, by supporting different modulation schemes, such as SVPWM or DPWM, combined with dead time compensation, and offering advanced motor control algorithms, including field oriented control (FOC) and flux weakening management.

The company also provides a complete SiC inverter reference design enabling motor bench testing of the ICM, as well as peripheral elements such as current sensors, a high-performance DC-Link capacitor and EMI filter. Both the ICM and the reference design can be obtained from Cissoid, together with the motor control software and on-site technical support.